Welcome to the Welsh Poetry Competition web site.
The 2022 international contest is now open and accepting entries!
This year we shall be offering the following prizes:
1st Prize – £500
2nd Prize – £250
3rd Prize – £100
plus 17 runners up prizes of being published on our website and in a future anthology.
Our judge for 2022 will be John Evans.
Closing date: Sunday 29th May 2022.
Poetry Anthology
The Third One – now available!
Almost all the winners from the last five years of the contest, 2017-2021.
With thousands of entries from forty countries in the world we are firmly established on the global literary scene and each year we publish some of the best modern poetry there is.
After fifteen years of running the contest not only are we here to stay but we look forward with confidence to the next five years and yet more awesome poetry heading our judges’ way.
Previous Winners
Other News
If you are an indie writer or self published poet and have a full-length poetry collection in paperback then why not take a look at the Poetry Book Awards. This international contest is seeking poetry from small, independent presses and offers cash prizes as well as many other benefits.
To help support local poets and indie book shops we have set up the Welsh Book Shop. More books and writers to be added as time goes on.
We have also created a Writers of Wales database. This long overdue A to Z resource aims to highlight all the great authors in the country and not just the chosen few.
Anthologies
We have two fantastic anthologies available containing all the winning poems from the first ten years of the competition.
The First Five Years anthology contains over 100 previous competition winners (2007-2011) plus judges comments by John Evans, Mike Jenkins and Sally Spedding.
Now available direct from us at a special offer price of just £5.99 (free postage).
Our second book – Ten Years On – contains all the winners from the five years (2012-2016) along with the judges comments by John Evans, Sally Spedding and Eloise Williams.
Available from the publishers for £8.99 plus postage.
Our third book – The Third One – contains almost all the winners from the last five years (2017-2021) along with the judges comments by Kathy Miles, Sally Spedding and Mike Jenkins.
Available from the publishers for £10 plus postage.
If you would be interested in buying a copy and helping to support the competition click here for more details.
Publication
Why not check out Publish & Print – a new self-publishing company based in south Wales that offers poets and writers an affordable yet professional service for those wishing to join the self-publishing revolution.
Funding
We should remind you that the competition is funded purely by the organisers & entrants and we receive no grants, bursaries or funding from the Arts Council of Wales, Literature Wales, Welsh Books Council, RCTCBC or any other external agencies whatsoever.
If any libraries, writing groups, small presses, Facebook groups, indie authors, Twitter followers, schools, universities, self published poets, arts organisations, independent publishers, poetry workshops, bookshops, art galleries, councils etc. would like more information please let us know. You can email us or write to us at the usual address. We are more than happy to post out entry forms to you. Also feel free to download copies yourself as it saves us money and more money goes to prizes next year.
Thank you
